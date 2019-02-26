Daughter speaks out after father, sister’s friend killed in home invasion

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 20-year-old whose father and sister’s friend were killed after a man broke into a Ballantyne over the weekend spoke with WBTV Monday.
James Bocek broke into a home on Glenn Abbey Way early Sunday and killed 51-year-old Matthew Allen Chaplin and 15-year-old Jenna Elizabeth Hewitt, police say, before taking his own life.
Monday night, WBTV spoke with 20-year-old Zoe Chaplin, the sister of the 16-year-old who was in the house during the deadly encounter.
Police sources say Chaplin’s sister and her 15-year-old friend were hiding in a closet the morning Bocek reportedly broke into the home. According to police sources, Bocek shot Hewitt at point-blank range shortly after breaking in.
The home invasion and shooting happened at the girls’ grandparents’ home just before 4 a.m. Chaplin says her grandparents were out of town at the time.
Police say the 16-year-old and Bocek apparently met online through social media.
Chaplin said the family is livid that the shooter has a history of assaulting women and that he had a firearm.
On Monday afternoon, a 911 call was released from the incident.
Police say they had warrants out for Bocek. He allegedly assaulted the 16-year-old and took her phone, and had warrants out involving robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a crime that happened at the home on Glenn Abbey Way.
“My sister and I are holding up. We’ve suffered a lot of tragedy and a lot of loss throughout our lives. Not just this incident. And so, if anyone is going to know what to do and how to be strong and how to navigate this, it’s going to be my sister and myself,” Zoe said.
Chaplin said their mother died in 2016 after medical complications from an autoimmune disease.
She says she has marched in groups pressing for gun control after Parkland.
“I do believe that his intent was to do exactly what he did," said CMPD Major Cam Selvey.
CMPD said the 16-year-old daughter ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911 after Bocek broke in.
Bocek was later found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say Bocek and the 16-year-old girl knew each other and there was “a relationship there.” Police did not expand on the nature or extent of that relationship.
“With somebody who does something like this there is no telling what was in this man’s mind,” said Major Cam Selvey.
Police say they are not looking for additional suspects. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
