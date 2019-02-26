Crews put out apartment fire on Michael Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - At least one person has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out at an apartment on Michael Avenue in Madison County on Monday night.
Crews in Madison County responded to an apartment complex fire within minutes on Michael Avenue.
Fire Chief David Bailey tells us the fire happened around 9 p.m. on Monday night.
One person was displaced from the complex.
As of now, one unit is severely damaged and three units only have smoke damage.
