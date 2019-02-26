BBB: Change of address scams; Watch for fake websites

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Moving can be a major hassle. There’s a ton of things to get done including changing your address to make sure you don’t miss any mail.
While some folks go to the post office and fill out a change of address card, others hop on-line to do it but a warning for you if you go to your favorite search engine and look for “change of address”.
"Scammers have figured that out as well and have created fake US Postal Service websites that mirror what the real post office has, but may have a letter or two different in the URL,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama.
So you need to make sure you’re on a legitimate site. Consumer experts say make sure the site starts with “https” and has a lock symbol. If the website is close to the US Postal Service website, but not exact, it could be a fake site. Some of these bogus sites will ask for financial information to charge you for an address change.
"The fake sites are charging up to $80 to change your address, and then they don't even do it."
There should be no charge to change your address with the US Postal Service. If there is you’re being scammed. . Another sign you could be on a fake site, look for grammatical errors, or sites that don't have a physical address or a working customer service number. If you’re just not sure you can go to the post office and do it in person.
