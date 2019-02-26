3 arrested in Boaz burglary

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - Boaz police arrested three people in connection to a burglary investigation Monday.
Talant Cook, 49, of Horton, Sharon May, 44, of Boaz, and Robert Harris, 41, of Boaz.
The arrests came after officers received a report of an early morning burglary that occurred at Mastins Electric. Police say the burglary took place around 4 a.m. Monday but wasn’t discovered until around 7:30 a.m.
Officers got a vehicle description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle. The vehicle at around 10 a.m. and pulled over for a traffic stop.
Police say most of the stolen property was recovered inside the vehicle. More of the stolen property was recovered a short time later from a hotel room at the Key West Inn.
Talant Cook, 49, of Horton was charged with DUI, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Sharon May, 44, of Boaz was charged with fourth-degree receiving stolen property. Robert Harris, 41, of Boaz was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.