Another dry day today with warmer temperatures

Happy Tuesday! Get ready for another dry day across to Tennessee Valley. This should help with the cleanup from the past week’s rainfall.
Passing clouds out there this morning and we are seeing some cool temperatures once again with the upper 30s and low 40s across of the Tennessee Valley. The clouds should pass in and out through the morning, but we are expecting increasing cloud cover for this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be warm, climbing into the mid-60s out there this afternoon. Once again, we are expecting to stay dry across the Valley today.
Sadly, we don’t get a fully dry week as it does look like we are expecting some showers later into the week and into the weekend. At this point there are scattered showers possible late in the day Wednesday, more so after sunset and close to midnight. The best chance in my opinion is Thursday morning with some scattered showers, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder.
We will end the week will stay warm with temperatures into the mid-60s, however, a blast of cold is on its way for the end of the weekend and that will last into early next week. That will keep temperatures 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
