Work release inmate escapes Morgan County facility
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 25, 2019 at 5:15 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 6:00 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Morgan County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center formerly known as the Decatur Work Release Center at 1 o’clock on Monday morning.

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Dyron Rashad Primus who is serving a 15 year sentence for drug distribution.

Authorities say Primus is wearing a state white jacket, state white pants, and state white toboggan.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.

