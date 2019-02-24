Search suspended for missing woman along Cahaba River; Efforts reconvening Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The search for a missing woman along the Cahaba River has been suspended for the night.
Search efforts will reconvene at Church of the Highlands at 6:30 a.m.
The suspension of the search was caused by issues with the terrain of the river and the river itself possibly jeopardizing the safety of first responders.
Authorities on the scene say first responders have searched land and water from Grants Mill Road to Overton Road and have no found anyone.
Safety officer Grant R. Wilkinson with the Cahaba Valley Fire and Emergency Medical Rescue District says the vehicle of an adult female was found near the river but they are unsure if she was walking or boating. It is, however, believed she is on land.
Authorities say this is being treated as a missing person and there is no information to suspect foul play.
Birmingham authorities received the original call about a possible water rescue at Lake Purdy boat launch around 3:30 p.m. However, authorities moved the search to the canoe launch on Grants Mills Road upon receiving more information.
Wilkinson says Vestavia Fire has boats in the water working to get to Old Overton Road, which is the main takeoff for canoeists, in case the missing woman is there.
Jefferson County has air units with thermal imaging to assist in the search, though they haven’t yet to find anything thus far.
This story is developing.
