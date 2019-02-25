North Alabama Red Cross distributing storm cleanup kits

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Red Cross of North Alabama is helping families whose homes were damaged by floodwaters over the weekend.
The executive director of the Red Cross, Khris Anderson, says every county in North Alabama has flooding. They’re spending time trying to figure out how many cleanup kits they need to help people impacted.
“They have brooms, mops, squeegees, bleach, gloves, masks, all kinds of things you need to recover after a flood,” said Anderson.
There is still a lot of flood water, but a lot of people are now able to get back into their homes and when they get inside there’s cleaning that needs to be done.
“Everything is ruined. It’s going up some places 6 inches to a foot inside the house. All the furniture, refrigerator, the stove, I mean everything is ruined. Yards are destroyed, it’s pretty bad,” said Roy Niemeyer.
The cleanup kits filled with supplies will soon be given to all of the flood victims in north Alabama.
“We’re working to find out how many kits we need. We’re finding out what’s the best way to distribute the kits,” said Anderson.
Some options include going door-to-door or setting up a distribution center where people can come get the kits. When a decision is made, we’ll let you know. The Red Cross hopes to start the process Tuesday.
If you want to make a donation to the Red cross, instead of donating supplies like mops and trash bags, the executive director is asking for cash donations and you can also make a donation online at RedCross.org. She says the organization can stretch the dollars and be able to get it to the people impacted a lot faster.
It’s important to know all of the money donated to the Red Cross will stay within the zip code the donation came from, so you can help your neighbors. The Red Cross also has shelters open in Colbert County, Madison County and Marshall County.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.