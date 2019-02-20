A Girl Scout’s cookie sales skyrocket after turning ‘Samoas’ into ‘Momoas’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - She's one smart cookie: A fifth grader in Colorado has come up with a clever way to sell even more boxes of Girl Scout cookies, and it involves a familiar face.
Charlotte Holmberg and her mother, who works in marketing, recreated new packaging for Samoas, the top-selling caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookies.
The new idea? The mom and daughter duo reprinted the boxes with a photo of a shirtless Jason Momoa and put a spin on the name by calling the cookies “Momoas.”
Holmberg already had a reputation for selling a lot of cookies, but these “Momoas” have been selling like hot cakes.
The idea wasn't quite as popular with some, who said it was "so not appropriate," but others are beyond excited about it.
Momoa has not yet commented on the cookies.
