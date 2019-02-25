Facts about flood insurance and what you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - With the historic flooding we've received in the Tennessee Valley, a lot of you are reading your insurance policy trying to figure out if you're covered. We talked with an insurance agent to clarify misconceptions and find out who has to pay for flood damage even if you don’t live in a floodplain.
Allstate Insurance agent Tony Hodge says there’s some things you need to know about your policy and if you want to get flood insurance right now, you have to wait 30 days.
“For flood, unless you’re purchasing it at the point of your closing, initial purchase of your home, there’s a standard 30 day waiting period before it takes effect,” said Hodge.
Which means you can’t look at your neighbors high water levels and hurry and get flood insurance. Agent Tony Hodge says regardless where your home is located, even if it’s nowhere near a floodplain, you can and should get flood insurance. If you don’t you’re responsible for all of the damage.
“Statistics have shown that within a 30 year mortgage there’s a 26 percent chance that you’ll have some sort of flooding. So for the amount of money it would cost you, if you’re in a preferred or standard risk, it’s well worth it,” said Hodge.
We spoke with several people who didn’t know they could buy flood insurance and a lot of people thought they’d never need it.
“Nobody has flood insurance out here because it’s not a flood zone, so now everyone is wondering what they’re going to do,” said Roy Niemeyer.
"I didn’t think I could get it because I’m not in a floodplain,” said Cynthia Parsons.
Mr. Hodge wants you to read your policy, call your agent if you have questions and make changes if you want more coverage.
“It’s been pretty rough around here lately. I think this is a reminder of the importance of insurance. You know, people kind of look at us like salt, you don’t really miss us until it’s not there,” said Hodge.
When it comes to flood insurance he says it’s not as expensive as you may think, so definitely something for everyone to consider when it comes to trying to keep your property safe.
If your home is in a preferred risk area, where it shouldn’t flood, Tony says it cost less than $400 a year for flood insurance. The price is set by the National Flood Insurance Program and every agent must charge the same amount based on the value of your home.
