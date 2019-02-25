Dry & cool today, Flooding issues continue in some spots

Happy Monday! Grab your sunglasses and jacket because you’re actually going to need them today!
We are expecting another dry, sunny day across the Tennessee Valley today which is just what the doctor ordered after the record flooding over the past week. Temperatures this morning are a bit chilly into the low to mid 30s in some spots. By this afternoon we are expecting a little bit more warmth of temperatures climb towards normal into the mid-50s with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Flooding issues will continue across several local rivers, streams, and creeks. The Tennessee River near Whitesburg is expected to crest Tuesday or Wednesday, so waters will continue to rise. Several area roads are still closed so that may create some issues for the morning commute.
This week will be a lot less active than what we saw over the last 8 to 10 days. However, we do have a few chances for rain this week. I expect things to stay dry out there Tuesday throughout the middle of the day, but then rain chances start to pick up for the middle of the week. Thursday and Friday present the best chance for rain for most of us.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.