Decatur police investigating homicide on Marion Street

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police are investigating a homicide that happened just before 3:30 on Monday morning.
Investigators tell us at approximately 3:18 a.m., Decatur police received the call of a shooting in the 1000-block of Marion Street SW.
When officers arrived on scene, they located one deceased male, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Department at (256) 341-4600.
Investigators believed this to be an isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
