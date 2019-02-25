Decatur Heritage boys advance to championship on buzzer beater

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Decatur Heritage boys basketball team will play for a state championship following dramatic semi-final finish.
The Eagles defeated Georgiana 60-58 on Monday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
Decatur Heritage avoided a second overtime thanks to a steal from Giancarlo Valdez with seconds left in the game. Valdez beat the buzzer with a layup to secure his teams place in the championship game.
The end of the game was fitting for the Eagles. Decatur Heritage scored 20 points in the game off turnovers.
Noah Boler led Decatur Heritage with 24 points. Valdez had 13 points for the day and Derrick Bishop had 12.
The Eagles will play the winner of Spring Garden vs St. Luke’s Episcopal for the 1A State Title.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.