Chilly tonight with more chances for rain ahead

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A few clouds will move in overnight and low temperatures will be chilly in the middle 30s.
Tuesday will start a nice warming trend with highs forecast in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Wednesday with widely scattered rain showers throughout the day. Thursday has our best chance of hearing any thunder with and rain showers, highs will be seasonal near 60 degrees. An additional inch or more of rainfall can be expected on Thursday.
More scattered rain is possible for Friday and Saturday with colder air arriving by next weekend, highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. The long term trend looks to be below average as we start off the month of March.
