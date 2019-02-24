Road Closures across the Tennessee Valley

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 24, 2019 at 3:09 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 3:32 AM

(WAFF) - As heavy rain has impacted many areas throughout North Alabama, several roads in the Tennessee have been closed or declard impassible by local authorities.

Limestone County

  • [4:30PM] Mooresville Rd. closed between Humphrey Rd. and Old Hwy 20
  • [4:30PM] Chapman Hollow Rd. closed at Hwy 99
  • [SAT - 7:53 AM] - Cowford Road closed at Brownsferry Road

Madison County

  • [8:24AM] Zierdt Road 
  • [8:24AM] Edgewater Drive 
  • [8:05 AM] - Caldwell Lane just east of Highway 431 is not passable at this time. 
  • [SUN - 12 AM] - Moores Mill Road at Jacobs Farm Road
  • [SAT 8 PM] - Intersection of Indian Creek and Blake Bottom is Flooded
  • [SAT 8 PM] - Stringfield Road at Burgess Street

