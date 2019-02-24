Road Closures across the Tennessee Valley

(WAFF) - As heavy rain has impacted many areas throughout North Alabama, several roads in the Tennessee have been closed or declard impassible by local authorities.
Limestone County
- [4:30PM] Mooresville Rd. closed between Humphrey Rd. and Old Hwy 20
- [4:30PM] Chapman Hollow Rd. closed at Hwy 99
- [SAT - 7:53 AM] - Cowford Road closed at Brownsferry Road
Madison County
- [8:24AM] Zierdt Road
- [8:24AM] Edgewater Drive
- [8:05 AM] - Caldwell Lane just east of Highway 431 is not passable at this time.
- [SUN - 12 AM] - Moores Mill Road at Jacobs Farm Road
- [SAT 8 PM] - Intersection of Indian Creek and Blake Bottom is Flooded
- [SAT 8 PM] - Stringfield Road at Burgess Street
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.