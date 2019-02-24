River flooding will continue, temperatures forecasted to increase into the 60s

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -River flooding will continue to be an issue over the next several days with swollen rivers and creeks, things should start to recede by Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Breezy Northwest winds will start to taper off after sunset tonight with mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s.
Abundant sunshine is expected again on Monday with high temperature in the middle 50s.
Tuesday will be warmer with highs forecasted in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.
Isolated rain showers will develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected Wednesday with widely scattered rain showers throughout the day.
Thursday has our best chance of hearing any thunder with and rain showers, highs will be seasonal near 60 degrees.
More scattered rain is possible for Friday and Saturday with colder air arriving by next weekend, highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.