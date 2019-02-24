River flood threat remains, Sunny skies Sunday!

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Tornado watch has been cancelled for all areas of North Alabama. Line of heavy rain and thunder will produce gusty winds 25-40 mph as it tracks east.
The rain will end overnight from west to east ahead of cold front and overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s. River flooding will be an issue into next week. Stay tuned for updates Sunday and early next week on river conditions.
Believe it or not, the sun will be out on Sunday with highs temperatures in the middle 50s, winds will be breezy at times gusting to 20 mph. Temps will fall to 32 degrees by Monday morning but icy roads really shouldn’t be an issue thanks to Sunday’s breezy winds and sun drying the roads.
The warm and sunny trend will continue for Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees. More scattered rain chances return for the rest of the week with temps cooling into the 40s by Sunday afternoon.
