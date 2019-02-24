The rain is gone and sunshine returns today

All of the rain has moved east, and the clouds will clear through the morning. The wind could be an issue this morning, flowing in from the northwest at 10-20 mph, and gusting up to 30 mph. Sunshine makes a comeback today. Highs will rise into the mid 50s this afternoon.
Calm conditions continue into the beginning of the new work week. Monday will give us another dose of sunshine. Monday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the lower 30s, but temperatures will peak into the mid to upper 50s.
Rain will eventually return this week. Tuesday will be sunny during the daylight hours, but Tuesday night could see a few showers. Another cold front is expected midweek. Wednesday will feature a few showers, and the wet weather will carry into Thursday. Rain chances stay decent into the weekend. Next Saturday could also be the start of a big cool down that will spill into next week. Very cold air looks to settle in from Saturday into early next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.