Alert: Hobbs Island Road closed due to flooding

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -A heavily traveled roadway in the southern part of Madison County is closed due to flooding.
Hobbs Island Road is one of the alternate routes for drivers to get into Huntsville due to Cecil Ashburn Drive being shut down for construction and the decision has been made to shut Hobbs Island down for the time being.
Water was over the roadway at Hill Road on Saturday night. There are ongoing concerns about more flooding in New Hope and in the Ditto Landing area.
Greg Lewis has seen Hobbs Island Road flood many times over the years he’s lived there, so he wasn’t surprised when the decision was made to close it.
“Water has been backing up in the fields and where the beavers have been building their little houses backs things up too,” he said.
He, like many, has had enough of this weather.
“I’m tired of it. I just wish it would quit,” Lewis stated.
Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill has been working to keep residents in District 3 up to date on what’s happening. He was there as crews closed Hobbs Island Road.
“You need to find an alternate route from the southern part of the county if you’re traveling into Huntsville. We need to communicate that and let everyone know that Hobbs Island will be closed,” he explained.
Officials are also keeping an eye on Eastern Bypass and Little Cove Road. The Huntsville Madison County Rescue Squad went out with Gurley firefighters to rescue a kayaker and his dog on Little Cove Road on Saturday.
Jessica Billions sent a picture of Hump Creek in New Market capturing the flooding there.
Huntsville Police also posted updates about flooded roads.
Back over on Hobbs Island, residents talked about what they’ve been seeing.
“With these flash floods, it gets dangerous. A lot of people have already wrecked through here so it gets dangerous here on Hobbs Island. There’s been five or six wrecks through here in the last two days. People just sliding,” Cassandra Davis said.
“The Tennessee River is beginning to rise and it’s not expected to crest for another 24-36 hours so if that holds true, we’re looking at a 25 foot flood stage at Whitesburg so in that case, we’ll have Hobbs Island closed until the waters recede and we expect that to be a few days,” Commissioner Hill stated.
Bottom line, drivers are asked to avoid Hobbs Island Road altogether and residents are urged to stay informed.
“We’re trying to get that information to them as quickly as possible so they can avoid making a last-minute decision,” Hill added.
