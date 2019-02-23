Video: Alleged drunken driver speeds down sidewalk, narrowly misses man and knocks down light pole

JERSEY CITY, NJ (WABC/CNN) – It’s a miracle nobody was hurt when an alleged drunken driver barreled down a New Jersey sidewalk, buzzing by a man and smashing everything in sight.
Video from the night of Feb. 9 shows a man outside lighting a cigarette, enjoying the cool winter air, not knowing his life is about to pass before his eyes.
A Ford Taurus veers off the street onto the sidewalk, blowing past the man and sending sparks flying.
The car then mows down a light pole and rockets across the street into a heap of destruction.
“It sounded like an explosion. Like two trucks had just collided,” said witness Roxy Mumford. “Like a war zone. Yeah, everything was knocked over.”
Police identified the driver as 47-year-old John Wilson. They say he was driving drunk when he lost control and sped onto the sidewalk.
He’s being charged with multiple crimes.
Two weeks later, the street is cleaned up and the light pole is replaced.
Copyright 2019 WABC via CNN. All rights reserved.