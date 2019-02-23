TVA preparing to open the dam at Tim’s Ford, Fayetteville putting out sandbags

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - Lincoln County EMA is bracing for severe flash flooding, after TVA announced they must open the dam at Tim’s Ford because the lake is at capacity.
TVA said they held back on releasing the water from Tim’s Ford Lake since Wednesday, but now they must release the water because the lake is full.
The Elk River is expected to crest at 6:00 p.m. Sunday. The state EMA says the river will be at 25 feet (1 foot below the the MAJOR FLOOD STAGE).
Lincoln County EMA Doug Campbell says this flood will be the eighth worst flood in Lincoln County.
The EMA is asking those who live in the flood plane along the Elk River or one of its tributaries to leave or prepare to leave.
The Elk River could see 4-feet more by Sunday afternoon with the release of Tim’s Ford Lake water.
The Lincoln County EMA says that at this time, no evacuations are mandatory, but anyone who lives in a low-lying area is asked to relocate.
