Strong to severe storms on the way

Today is another First Alert Weather Day. This time we are anticipating severe weather to affect the area. During the first half of the day, showers with spots of heavy downpours will impact the area. Fog is also an issue across the Tennessee Valley this morning. There will be a small decrease in coverage later this morning into the early afternoon hours before the line of the showers and storms moves in from the west.
This evening will feature some strong thunderstorms, some that could be severe. A cold front will bring in a line of storms along the leading edge, and the far northwestern corner of the Tennessee Valley will get the action first. The northwest portion also has the highest threat for severe weather, but all of north Alabama and middle Tennessee should be on high alert today. Threats with today’s storms include high damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, further flooding, and hail development. We could also see power outages today.
The cold front and rain will exit the region during the overnight hours. There may be a few lingering showers for the early morning hours on Sunday, but by sunrise, we should be all dry. Clouds will lose their grip through the day tomorrow, and sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Monday jumpstarts the new work week with plenty of sunshine. The next chance for showers past this weekend will come mid-week.
