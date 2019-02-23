Strong to severe storms on the way

This evening will feature some strong thunderstorms, some that could be severe. A cold front will bring in a line of storms along the leading edge, and the far northwestern corner of the Tennessee Valley will get the action first. The northwest portion also has the highest threat for severe weather, but all of north Alabama and middle Tennessee should be on high alert today. Threats with today’s storms include high damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, further flooding, and hail development. We could also see power outages today.