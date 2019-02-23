Storm shelters open in the Tennessee Valley

Storm shelters open in the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 23, 2019 at 11:29 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 11:29 AM

(WAFF) - With strong storms expected and high levels in multiple areas throughout the Tennessee Valley, many shelters are opening their doors to those in need.

Below is a list of storm shelters that will be open for those needing shelter.

  • Ardmore Community Safe Room - 29910 Park Avenue in Ardmore
  • Ark of Promise Community Safe Room - 15159 Browns Ferry Road in Athens
  • Clements Community Safe Room - 9158 U.S. Highway 72 W in Athens
  • Cowford Community Safe Room - 14008 Grover Drive in Athens
  • Elkmont Community Safe Room - 19664 Sandlin Road in Elkmont
  • Goodsprings Community Safe Room - 33634 Al Highway 99 in Anderson
  • Owens Community Safe Room - 17196 Glaze Road in Athens
  • Pine Ridge Community Safe Room - 10078 Settle Road in Athens
  • Pisgah Community Safe Room - 27718 McKee Road in Toney
  • Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room - 9080 Upper Snake Road in Athens
  • Wooley Springs Community Safe Room - 26069 AL Highway 251 in Elkmont
  • Launch Point Church - 301 AL-2 in Tuscumbia
  • Muscle Shoals Recreation Center - 1000 Gattman Park in Muscle Shoals

