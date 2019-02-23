Storm shelters open in the Tennessee Valley

(WAFF) - With strong storms expected and high levels in multiple areas throughout the Tennessee Valley, many shelters are opening their doors to those in need.
Below is a list of storm shelters that will be open for those needing shelter.
- Ardmore Community Safe Room - 29910 Park Avenue in Ardmore
- Ark of Promise Community Safe Room - 15159 Browns Ferry Road in Athens
- Clements Community Safe Room - 9158 U.S. Highway 72 W in Athens
- Cowford Community Safe Room - 14008 Grover Drive in Athens
- Elkmont Community Safe Room - 19664 Sandlin Road in Elkmont
- Goodsprings Community Safe Room - 33634 Al Highway 99 in Anderson
- Owens Community Safe Room - 17196 Glaze Road in Athens
- Pine Ridge Community Safe Room - 10078 Settle Road in Athens
- Pisgah Community Safe Room - 27718 McKee Road in Toney
- Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room - 9080 Upper Snake Road in Athens
- Wooley Springs Community Safe Room - 26069 AL Highway 251 in Elkmont
- Launch Point Church - 301 AL-2 in Tuscumbia
- Muscle Shoals Recreation Center - 1000 Gattman Park in Muscle Shoals
