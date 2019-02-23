North Courtland residents brace for potentially historic crest at Big Nance Creek

NORTH COURTLAND, AL (WAFF) - All week, WAFF 48′s First Alert meteorologists have accurately forecast the rise of Big Nance Creek in Lawrence County from its normal 3-foot standing to a potentially record breaking 20+ feet over the weekend. Now, people who live close by are preparing for what’s to come.
Friday’s break in the rain allowed an opportunity for homeowners to decide their next move as streets all across the county turned into streams.
“It’s getting bad and they’re talking about more storms coming in,” said Meliddia McCloud.
On Spring Street, our news team captured images of yards gushing with water, portions of streets impassable and County equipment, like a fire hydrant, underwater.
“I’d say about 10 years ago it came close, but it didn’t quite get this high. This is it," said Thomas Davis, Jr. “I’m 62 years old, and I believe that’s the highest I’ve ever seen it, and I grew up around these parts.”
In the area near the Big Nance creek bridge, yards have turned into bodies of water with fences, even cars submerged. Though, some residents told WAFF 48 they did not plan to leave. “I really don’t think it’s going to get that high close to house," said Samantha Browning.
Further along Big Nance creek into downtown, it’s a similar story. Many homes along Academy Street are already evacuated as the neighborhood becomes engulfed by water.
“It’s no way in and out, and it’s bad," said McCloud.
