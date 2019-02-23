Near record flooding projected on the Tennessee River

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The National Weather Service is now saying that areas along the Tennessee River from Whitesburg downstream, including Florence, may see their regulatory flood of record.
Meaning this could be the highest the river has crested in these areas since TVA installed dams.
In Florence, it is Forecast to crest Sunday at Noon at 31.1 feet. The all time record is 32.5 feet March 19th 1897. That’s 1897.
The river in Florence is currently near 28 feet and rising.
At 30′ widespread flooding begins to industry in the Shoals near the river. Flooding is already occurring in the Shoals and it will get worse before it crests.
