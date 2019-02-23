A look at what goes into rescue missions during flooding

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s been a busy week for first responders. The weather led to car accidents and fires as well as water rescues.
The Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad has been called out several times. Members explained what goes into their life- saving missions and the equipment they use when every second counts.
“We carry a wet suit, dry suit, rescue life jackets, throw ropes, helmets, the whole nine yards that we need just in case. And these life jackets aren’t your typical life jackets. They’re capable of supporting two people. It keeps you rolled back so you’re not face first in the water,” said Deputy Director Chad Tillman.
They are one of the only volunteer squads left in the Southeast that maintains 24/7 staffing.
They had to make two rescues this week, including someone who drove around barricades and needed help getting out of a flooding situation.
The rescue squad is monitoring high water everywhere in the county and remain on alert this weekend.
Their first response water team is ready if needed.
The squad members demonstrated how they check their gear and prep for this kind of weather. They keep a “go-bag” packed with them at all times.
They're operating at a heightened level of response due to the forecast for more rain and talked about dangerous it can be for someone who takes risks and ends up in floodwaters.
"That water temperature is between 40-45 degrees and if you don't have any type of protective gear on, once you get saturated, hypothermia is going to start to set in within 10 minutes. In 15 minutes, if you have not been able to get out of that water, you're not going to have the physical wherewithal to be able to save yourself," Tillman explained.
The rescue squad also shared drone video from this week. They got several people out of a home surrounded by water. They're using the drone to help see what they're up against in their surroundings.
"We now have a UAS team. That's another thing we're starting to incorporate in floods, to bring in the drone so we can get up on the air and see what we're doing and use it for search and rescue," Tillman said.
Andrew Phelps, Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad treasurer, talked about the power of moving water.
"When you have a flash flood or a normal flood like we have now, then you have the same power of water but now it's moving through a forest with bushes and tree branches, debris, carpets, trash and all these other things that can snag your legs and feet. All it takes is for your foot to get snagged. The water is still going to push on the rest of your body and it will push you underwater," he explained.
"It really only requires about four inches of water moving about four to five miles an hour to move a car. That's all it takes. Water is just an unstoppable force. This water is heavier, it's got dirt and debris in it and all sorts of things that just make flood water very dangerous," Tillman added.
The Alabama sales tax holiday on severe weather items is underway through Sunday, Feb. 24. This event is designed to help Alabamians prepare themselves for severe weather and have necessities for their family's emergency kit.
The Madison County EMA always suggest that you have more than one way to receive a warning. The EMA director stresses that if you see water flowing across the road, go another direction.
EMA is keeping an eye on flooding in Western Madison County, particularly along Zierdt road and Indian Creek.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Triana, Alabama A & M University, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport and Harvest, according to EMA.
“If you don’t want to stay out of the water for your sake, stay out of it for the rescuers’ sake. When you get in a sticky situation, not only are you putting your own life at risk, but you’re also risking the lives of the group of first responders who are coming to get you out,” Tillman said.
