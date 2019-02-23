Hartselle’s highest-winning head coach takes over at Madison Academy

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - There was a coaching move for Madison Academy’s program. One of the best coaches to roam the sidelines in north Alabama left one power program and headed to another.
Bob Godsey, the highest-winning coach in Hartselle High School history, will become the head coach at Madison Academy.
Godsey won a class 5A state championship in 2011 and won 141 games with the Tigers.
He will take over a Mustangs program that has won three state titles since 2012 and won 10 games in their first season at the class 5A level.
