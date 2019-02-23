Evacuation efforts underway in Tuscumbia; where to go if you need shelter

By Mason McGalliard | February 23, 2019 at 10:27 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 10:27 AM

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are working to evacuate people out of the Tuscumbia area as flood waters continue to affect homes nearby.

The Tuscumbia Police Department says while these evacuation efforts are underway, Launch Point Church has opened their doors to those in need.

The American Red Cross has also opened a shelter in Muscle Shoals for those displaced.

If you are evacuating your home, police have compiled a list of items you might want to consider bringing with you. This list includes:

  • Bedding
  • Clothing
  • Medications
  • Your emergency kit

They also remind those evacuating to remember their pets. If you need assistance making sure your pet is safe, you’re asked to call the Red Cross at 256-536-0084.

**VERY IMPORTANT COMMUNITY ALERT** There are areas of Tuscumbia that residents are currently being evacuated from....

You are asked not to bring along alcohol, illegal drugs, or weapons.

Police also Governor Ivey is closely monitoring the situation.

