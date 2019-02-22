WATCH: SpaceX launches Nusantara Satu satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (WAFF) - SpaceX will launch the Nusantara Satu satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 7:45 p.m. Watch the launch below.
Falcon 9 will also deliver the Beresheet lunar spacecraft and Air Force Research Laboratory S5 spacecraft to orbit. Deployments will occur at approximately 33 and 44 minutes after liftoff.
Following stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
