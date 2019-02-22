1 inmate captured, 1 inmate still on run after escape from Franklin County jail

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Officials with the Franklin County Jail say one inmate has been captured in Mississippi and another is still on the loose after they both escaped the Franklin County jail around 10:30 on Thursday night.
Investigators say Andy Hanson was captured in Mississippi, while Richie Landers is still on the loose.
Investigators say both men escaped after entering a plumbing access to reach the roof at the Franklin County jail. At the time of the escape, corrections officers were dealing with a fight within the jail that is believed to have been a diversion for the escape.
Officials say Landers was in jail on a probation violation with an original charge of a drug offense. Hanson was also in jail on a probation violation with an original charge of burglary.
Both had been sentenced for the probation revocations and were waiting transfer to prison.
