TN Gov. apologizes for yearbook picture in Confederate uniform

“It saddens me to see yet another example of a regrettable part of our Nation’s history and an even more painful habit of celebrating that treasonous and Un-American time and space. We will never heal from this or other atrocities without a true commitment to reconciliation in this region. As the Governor of ALL Tennesseans, I invite Governor Lee to be an example of reconciliation instead of defiance or apology and implore him to engage the communities that are certainly affected by past and present behaviors of this variety.”

Corey Strong