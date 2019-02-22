TN Gov. apologizes for yearbook picture in Confederate uniform

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An old college yearbook shows a young Bill Lee dressed in a Confederate uniform.
The now-Tennessee governor said he now regrets the photo, which was taken when he was a student at Auburn University in 1980.
The Kappa Alpha fraternity held annual "Old South" parties where members dressed in Confederate style uniforms. The university has since ended the tradition.
WMC Political Analyst Michael Nelson said Lee may have to do more than just make a statement.
"He may have to make phone calls to African-American leaders and members of the legislature and other. He may have to reach out in other ways," Nelson said.
Shelby County Democratic Party Chair Corey Strong is now calling for Lee to be an example of reconciliation.
