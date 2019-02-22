TN Gov. apologizes for yearbook picture in Confederate uniform

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 22, 2019 at 5:38 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 4:24 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An old college yearbook shows a young Bill Lee dressed in a Confederate uniform.

The now-Tennessee governor said he now regrets the photo, which was taken when he was a student at Auburn University in 1980.

The Kappa Alpha fraternity held annual "Old South" parties where members dressed in Confederate style uniforms. The university has since ended the tradition.

WMC Political Analyst Michael Nelson said Lee may have to do more than just make a statement.

"He may have to make phone calls to African-American leaders and members of the legislature and other. He may have to reach out in other ways," Nelson said.

Shelby County Democratic Party Chair Corey Strong is now calling for Lee to be an example of reconciliation.

“It saddens me to see yet another example of a regrettable part of our Nation’s history and an even more painful habit of celebrating that treasonous and Un-American time and space. We will never heal from this or other atrocities without a true commitment to reconciliation in this region. As the Governor of ALL Tennesseans, I invite Governor Lee to be an example of reconciliation instead of defiance or apology and implore him to engage the communities that are certainly affected by past and present behaviors of this variety.”
Corey Strong

