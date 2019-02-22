Suspect arrested after AL fishermen caught in deer hunt crossfire

COOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An arrest has been made following a late January incident in which several Alabama fishermen were caught in a hunter’s crossfire as he attempted to shoot a deer that was coming out of the water nearby.
Coosa County Conservation Enforcement Officer Drake Hayes said the suspect, 45-year-old Chilton County resident Robert Collum, was arrested on multiple charges on Feb. 12. Details on the arrest were only released Friday.
Hayes said Collum was cooperative with the investigation and agreed to meet investigators at the county jail where he was booked and later released on bond.
Collum is facing charges including three counts of reckless endangerment for allegedly shooting in the vicinity of a total of three fishermen, one count of using prohibited methods and devices for hunting, and one count of interference with persons legally hunting or fishing.
Hayes said each of the counts is a misdemeanor.
The shooting was captured by fishermen in two boats who were recording cell phone video of several deer as they crossed Lake Mitchell. The fishermen, who were not injured, said the hunter even yell to them asking if the deer had run back into the water.
A court date has been set for April 11. A mug shot for Collum was not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.