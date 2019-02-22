Stretch your dollar for Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday, February 22 at 12:01 a.m. and lasts until Sunday at midnight.
Experts says you can save a lot if you buy the right things and look out for additional deals from retailers.
"Every retailer is going to decide for themselves what additional items to sale, what additional discounts to make available to you. Because if people are going to spend a little extra money because it's tax free, they want you to come to their store,” said Dr, Stephanie Yates, UAB Regions Institute.
You can see a list of cities and counties participating by clicking here.
To see what’s tax exempt by click here.
