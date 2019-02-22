’The Rock’ sends encouragement to Hawaii teen fighting rare disease

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has won many, many matches over the years — but this time he’s sending some words of encouragement to a fan facing a much tougher fight.
Fourteen-year-old Jayvis Ilar, who lives in Hawaii, is fighting an aggressive brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG.
Life expectancy for the disease is, on average, about nine months after diagnosis. Jayvis was diagnosed back in October — and he’s got plenty of people standing beside him as he fights the tumor.
“I’m telling you to stay strong keep fighting, keep inspiring everybody around you including myself,” Johnson says in the video. “Stay strong, you got this.”
DIPG is a type of tumor that sits on the brain’s stem, which controls breathing, heart rate, nerves, muscles and all five senses. It’s position makes it difficult to remove, and the disease mostly impacts among children.
Ilar’s family contacted The Rock’s fan club back in November, and they received the video message from The Rock on Tuesday.
“You have that warrior mana, that aloha spirit, that fighting spirit. Stay strong brother,” Johnson said.
The Rock, apparently, isn’t the only celebrity who is aware of Jayvis’s fight. He’s also spent time talking to comedian Jo Koy via text, and the stand-up sensation surprised him at the hospital during his most recent visit.
