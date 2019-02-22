Singer R. Kelly indicted on sex crime charges

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly has been charged with sex crimes in Cook County, IL.
Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Chicago Sun-Times citing court records.
Attorney Michael Avenatti said Friday that he has evidence Kelly and partners paid to rig the outcome of a 2008 trial. Kelly was acquitted on child porn charges in that case.
Avenatti said he presented that evidence to Chicago prosecutors.
Thursday, two Baltimore women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at an after-party in the mid-1990s. Both women were underage and Kelly had sex with one of them, the women told the Baltimore Sun.
In January, record labels Sony and RCA dropped the singer following weeks of pressure from a documentary that aired on Lifetime.
“Surviving R. Kelly” was a six-part documentary series featuring those who accused the singer of sexual abuse, as well as some friends of Kelly.
CNN reports there is video tape evidence involving a 14-year-old girl and the singer.
Kelly is expected to be in court on March 8, the Sun-Times said.
The singer has won multiple Grammys, and is one of the top-selling artists of all time.
