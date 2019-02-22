Madison Co. workers rescue woman from sinking car in floodwaters

"We were riding by doing our job and we saw a car that was stuck down on the other side of the bridge. We stopped to check it out and as we got closer, we saw a lady waving her hand out of the door. We hopped out and jumped in the water and just pulled her back to where she could walk on solid ground again. Then we gave her to the fire department and the paramedics and that was it. We went back to work," Wallace said.