Law enforcement trains to handle mental health crises in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - First responders are taking their training to the next level when it comes to crisis situations.
Members of the Huntsville Police Department , Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Madison Police Department learned how to be prepared for mental health emergencies with CIT training this week.
"CIT stands for Crisis Intervention Team and it basically brings together partnerships between behavioral health services, law enforcement and community," explained Ron Bruno with CIT International.
The Huntsville Police Department is one of only four law enforcement agencies in the country that received a grant to hold the course.
“It’s been a really good experience. Yesterday, we got to go around to some of the different places that offer services for people who suffer from mental illness and it was really good to see. There are resources out there that some of the officers didn’t realize that we had,” said Whitney Somerville with the Huntsville Police Department.
It marks the beginning of a new initiative designed to improve the way law enforcement and the community respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis.
"The training that you're seeing here will allow officers to become CIT officers. It allows offers other types of training for other first responders. It looks at the crisis response system and tries to make it the most effective that it can possibly be. Lastly, this partnership should advocate for access to behavioral health services," Bruno stated.
Close to two dozen officers took part in the training and graduated from the course on Friday.
"We had family members and people themselves that suffer from mental illness and they came in talked about their experiences. It allowed us to interact with them and ask them questions about their experiences. So it's been really good," Somerville said.
“We will have personnel here pulled together here so that they continue this work,” Bruno added.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.