‘How do you turn on the Kid Channel?’: Smart little boy Rings up dad in cute viral video

HASLETT, MI (WECT) - Ring video doorbell has revolutionized home security and surveillance.
It’s also changed the game for how kids can reach their parents when a ‘real emergency’ happens.
You know, like when they can’t find their favorite channel.
A smart little boy in Haslett, Michigan, couldn’t find the “Kid Channel” on his TV.
So, he went outside to the doorbell surveillance camera to ask his dad for help in a cute and funny viral video that’s been seen more than six million times.
In the video, the boy - called “Baby Gracie” by his dad - explained his mom was across the street and said he could come home and watch the Kid Channel.
Except he didn’t know how to get to it.
Cue Gracie’s dad at work, who walks the boy through the fine art of turning on the TV and using the remote.
A lot of laughter, many kisses and one dose of cuteness overload later, Gracie bounces off after an enthusiastic “Love you! Bye bye!” to conquer the Kid Channel.
Oh and in case you were wondering, it was channel 25.
