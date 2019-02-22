Honoring a Hero: Decatur WWII veteran to be laid to rest in heartfelt service

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Many in North Alabama are paying tribute to a beloved WWII veteran who passed away this week.
John Alvin Kuhn 95, of Decatur, AL died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.
Kuhn was born May 1, 1923 in Walling, TN.
He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He participated in the Pacific Theater of Operation and was a hero of the Battle of Tarawa as he drove Marines ashore under fire. John was a simple man who loved life and was dedicated to his family and his beloved dogs, according to his obituary.
In his early days, John enjoyed fishing and attending Bluegrass Festivals.
In his later years, an organization called Forever Young Senior Veterans came into his life and bought him much joy and closure.
John loved hanging with his brothers in arms attending meetings and traveling with them.
A Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home, Ardmore, Alabama from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
A Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home, Ardmore, AL, at 2:00 PM.
Burial will be in Blanche Cemetery, Blanche, TN.
In the Fall of 2017, Forever Young Senior Veterans took John to Washington DC. He had never seen the WWII Memorial there. At the National Museum of the Marine Corp he saw actual footage of the Battle of Tarawa, which was a powerful moment for Kuhn.
Forever Young Senior Veterans also made it possible for John to go back to Pearl Harbor and it was a very meaningful trip for him.
In lieu of flowers, his family asked for donations to Forever Young Senior Veterans after what they were able to do for him and the heartfelt things they do for other veterans.
