Flu-related deaths increasing in Alabama

(WAFF) - New flu numbers are out. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, this is the fifth week in a row the numbers have continued to increase.
The entire state is seeing significant flu activity. The illness is at 8.93 percent statewide.
There were 85 influenza-like illness outbreaks reported between Feb. 10–16.
To date, there has only been one pediatric death, but 20 flu-related deaths among adults have been reported. That’s up from 14 last week.
Click here for the latest complete weekly report from ADPH.
The number of states seeing flu activity has stayed the same, however. Forty-eight states plus Puerto Rico have seen flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
Nearly 8,000 people have had to be hospitalized this season, with adults 65 and older being hit the hardest.
Seven more kids have died from flu-related complications, bringing the pediatric death toll to 41.
