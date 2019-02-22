First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and flash flooding today. Severe threat Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and flash flooding across the Tennessee Valley as Mother Nature continues to drench the area.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect all day today until 6 AM Saturday. Several spots have already seen 6 to 8 inches of rain since Sunday and we could see an additional 2 to 5 inches by Sunday morning.
Much of North Alabama and Middle Tennessee are in a HIGH RISK for flooding today due to the continuous heavy rainfall.
Life-threatening flash flooding is possible today, so remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown” if you come up to a roadway that is flooded.
We have also declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the potential for thunderstorms that will be capable of damaging winds in of 60+ mph and possible tornadoes.
The timeline for the greatest concern for the storms will be from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Winds will be breezy before the storms get here, with gusts from the south at 15 to 35 mph.
This could lead to downed trees due to the wet soil. If the severe storms move through with winds of 60+ mph we expect to see numerous reports of downed trees and power outages, which could be enhanced due to soft grounds from the recent rainfall.
Heavy rain is also expected which will increase the threat for more flash flooding as the storms move through. PLEASE stay weather aware and keep checking back for details/updates.
Sunday we finally will see sunshine return as it looks like we will stay dry for 48 hours if not longer.
