First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and flash flooding today. Severe threat Saturday

We have also declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the potential for thunderstorms that will be capable of damaging winds in of 60+ mph and possible tornadoes. The timeline for the greatest concern for the storms will be from 6pm to 12am. Winds will be breezy before the storms get here, with gusts from the south at 15 to 35 mph. This could lead to downed trees due to the wet soil. If the severe storms move through with winds of 60+ mph we expect to see numerous reports of downed trees and power outages, which could be enhanced due to soft grounds from the recent rainfall. Heavy rain is also expected which will increase the threat for more flash flooding as the storms move through. PLEASE stay weather aware and keep checking back for details/updates.