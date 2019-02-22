First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday, flooding potential continues and severe weather threat Saturday

Rain will continue through the afternoon, and a slight drop in coverage comes this evening. The first half of the day Saturday will not be too bad. A few scattered showers with a few heavy downpours are possible tomorrow morning. Showers and storms really crank up during the second half of the day as a front brings a more organized line of storms to the area late afternoon into the evening and nighttime hours as the rain marches from west to east. The storms we see tomorrow could be very strong to severe and could bring damaging winds, a few weak tornadoes, and more heavy rain.