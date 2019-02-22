First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday, flooding potential continues and severe weather threat Saturday

A First Alert Weather Day is declared for today and tomorrow as the threat for flooding continues and the threat of severe weather comes later Saturday.
Rain continues to pour onto the Tennessee Valley landscape today. A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Wayne, Lawrence, and Giles Counties until 2:45 PM. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for the Tennessee Valley region until 6 AM Saturday. The area could see an additional 2 to 5 inches of rain, especially in the Shoals.
Rain will continue through the afternoon, and a slight drop in coverage comes this evening. The first half of the day Saturday will not be too bad. A few scattered showers with a few heavy downpours are possible tomorrow morning. Showers and storms really crank up during the second half of the day as a front brings a more organized line of storms to the area late afternoon into the evening and nighttime hours as the rain marches from west to east. The storms we see tomorrow could be very strong to severe and could bring damaging winds, a few weak tornadoes, and more heavy rain.
The rain with Saturday’s storms should be out by the early morning hours Sunday. By sunrise Sunday, the Tennessee Valley will return to dry conditions. The sun will make its comeback during the afternoon. Monday will kick off the new work week with plenty of sunshine.
