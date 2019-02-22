February 22nd Kitchen Cops: Perfect 100’s in Jackson County, roaches rule elsewhere

But, not everyone is going in the right direction. In mid-January we reported that Bar Louie in Bridge Street was hit with an 83 due to a dirty can opener, missing sanitizer in dishwashers and unlabeled chemical bottles. Last week, complaints brought the Kitchen Cops back to Bar Louie, where they found a whole new set of problems. It was written up for food at the wrong temperature, improper utensil washing, employees touching food with bare hands and live roaches in the kitchen. Because this was an inspection prompted by a complaint, Bar Louie was not given a new score. We’ll keep an eye out for them in future reports once their next scored inspection happens.