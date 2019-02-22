February 22nd Kitchen Cops: Perfect 100’s in Jackson County, roaches rule elsewhere

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Kitchen Cops reports often focus on the problems we find in kitchens around the Valley (don’t worry, there’s plenty this week. We’ll get to them in a moment), but this week we want to take a minute to congratulate schools in Scottsboro and Jackson County who put on a dominating performance in their January inspections: Dutton School, Pisgah High, Caldwell Elementary, Collins Elementary, Nelson Elementary, Scottsboro Junior High, Bridgeport Middle, Hollywood School and Scottsboro High all scored perfect 100′s. Bryant, Stevenson Elementary and Bridgeport Elementary also just barely missed with 99′s and Rosalie, Macedonia, Woodville High, North Sand Mtn., Flat Rock and North Jackson all logged 98′s. Well done!
We also want to give you an update on a former Kitchen Cops low performer that’s improved it’s score. In early January, we told you that the Jack’s #148 in Russellville scored a 79. The manager of the restaurant called to tell us that he was going to get that score improved by the next inspection. This week, we got the report from the Franklin County Health Department showing the score had jumped 7 points to an 86.
But, not everyone is going in the right direction. In mid-January we reported that Bar Louie in Bridge Street was hit with an 83 due to a dirty can opener, missing sanitizer in dishwashers and unlabeled chemical bottles. Last week, complaints brought the Kitchen Cops back to Bar Louie, where they found a whole new set of problems. It was written up for food at the wrong temperature, improper utensil washing, employees touching food with bare hands and live roaches in the kitchen. Because this was an inspection prompted by a complaint, Bar Louie was not given a new score. We’ll keep an eye out for them in future reports once their next scored inspection happens.
The lowest score in Madison County this week belongs to Golden Star on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville. It gets a 77. Like Bar Louie, inspectors found live roaches here as well. Golden Star was also written up due to a food labeling issue. A container was marked “January 26th”, but the cook claimed that was a mistake and the food inside was actually only 3 days old.
To see raw scores and inspection notes from around north Alabama, click the links below.
