Crews dealing with house explosion and fire in Hartselle

Traffic impacted on Bethel Rd.

Crews dealing with house explosion and fire in Hartselle
Hartselle fire and rescue crews are dealing with this fire on Bethel Rd at Main Street.
By Mike Brown | February 22, 2019 at 7:32 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 7:32 AM

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - Hartselle fire crews are on the scene of a house explosion and fire on Bethel Road near Main Street. The poor weather conditions are making this even more challenging, according to a post from the Hartselle Police Department.

According to police, everyone is accounted for and only minor injuries have been reported. Police are urging anyone heading to work or school who cannot avoid Bethel Road to detour onto Longhorn Pass, or Road Road.

***Travel alert*** Bethel Rd. At Main St. Is closed. Multiple crews are on scene of a active structure fire! Please...

Posted by Hartselle Police Department on Friday, February 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.