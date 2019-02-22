Crews dealing with house explosion and fire in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - Hartselle fire crews are on the scene of a house explosion and fire on Bethel Road near Main Street. The poor weather conditions are making this even more challenging, according to a post from the Hartselle Police Department.
According to police, everyone is accounted for and only minor injuries have been reported. Police are urging anyone heading to work or school who cannot avoid Bethel Road to detour onto Longhorn Pass, or Road Road.
