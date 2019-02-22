Colbert County residents fleeing floodwater

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Colbert County residents are fleeing high floodwater at Nathan Estates. That’s off Wilson Dam Road south of Muscle Shoals.
Colbert County EMA Director Mike Melton reports this is not an evacuation because residents asked for help to leave. He says there are a handful of houses in the area cut off from nearby roads by floodwater. He said he wasn’t aware of any water actually inside homes.
The EMA is on-site helping people who want to leave.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.