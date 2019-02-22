Chuy’s hiring 145 positions at brand-new Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The authentic Tex-Mex restaurant is looking to hire over 100 people for it’s new location in Huntsville.
Chuy’s will hire approximately 145 team members for a variety of positions, including front-of-house hosts, servers, bussers, and bartenders. The restaurant is also hiring kitchen staff to help prepare its signature dishes and sauces.
Full-time and part-time positions are available. Interested applicants can apply in-person or online at Chuy’s Careers.
To apply in person, the hiring trailer will be located at 935 Bob Wallace Avenue starting on Monday, February 25. You can visit Chuy’s Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
