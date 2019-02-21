Wet weather brings flood threats and possible strong storms

Rain is moving in from the southwest, and showers and storms will really pour later in the day. Rain continues into the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Friday will be a wet day all day. The first half of the day on Saturday will be soggy with a few showers possible, but the cold front cranks up showers and storms Saturday night and rain becomes more widespread. Rain should be gone by sunrise Sunday, and then we will finally get a break as the sun will peak out once again.
A Flood Watch is issued for the northeastern portion of the Tennessee Valley until 6 AM Saturday, and a Flash Flood Watch is issued for the northwestern section of the area until 6 AM as well in anticipation for moderate to heavy rainfall to pour on an already saturated ground. Saturday could see very strong thunderstorms with the potential for damaging winds and Saturday also brings the risk for flooding potential. An isolated tornado is not out of the question for Saturday as well. The area with the greatest risk is the far northwestern corner of the area. The Tennessee Valley could see about 3-4″ of rain by the end of the weekend.
After the cold front passes, much drier air will seep into the area. Temperatures cool and the sun will return along with calm and quiet conditions to wrap up the weekend. Next Monday will feature sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
