Wet weather brings flood threats and possible strong storms

A Flood Watch is issued for the northeastern portion of the Tennessee Valley until 6 AM Saturday, and a Flash Flood Watch is issued for the northwestern section of the area until 6 AM as well in anticipation for moderate to heavy rainfall to pour on an already saturated ground. Saturday could see very strong thunderstorms with the potential for damaging winds and Saturday also brings the risk for flooding potential. An isolated tornado is not out of the question for Saturday as well. The area with the greatest risk is the far northwestern corner of the area. The Tennessee Valley could see about 3-4″ of rain by the end of the weekend.