Morgan County first responders ready for weather threats

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - In Morgan County, first responders are tracking the storms to make sure they’re ready for whatever the weather brings.
Danny Kelso is the chief of the Morgan County Rescue Squad and his crew knows how dangerous things can get when heavy rains cause flooding.
“In years past, we’ve definitely had to rescue people out of their vehicles where it stalled out and eventually, the current got so struck that it took them off the roadway,” Kelso said.
The rescue squad has strategically place boats in different parts of the county in case of an emergency.
“It helps us if we get a 911 call where someone has either got into the water by vehicle and couldn’t get out or if flood waters get to people’s homes and we have to vacate them out of their residence,” Kelso explained.
Sheriff’s deputies, meanwhile, have been keeping an eye out for any problem spots with water over the road.
They’re keeping an eye on roads in parts of Lacey's Spring, East Lacon Road in Falkville and the New Cut Road in Danville.
“We are the eyes and ears on the roads and we’re trying to make sure all of our roads are safe. If they’re not, we’re notifying the roads department. They’re putting out barricades or whatever they need to do to keep drivers off unsafe roads,” said Sheriff Ron Puckett.
Drivers are asked to steer clear of impacted roads.
“There are a few smaller issues that we have on most low-lying areas that normally have these flooding problems and most of the drivers that drive on these secondary roads know these problems,” Sheriff Puckett said.
“Whether the signs are out or not, there’s the saying about turn around, don’t drown. I’m a firm believer in that,” Kelso added.
Rebecca Summerford, a Falkville resident, posted photos on Facebook of her cattle stuck in rising water. “Thanks to everyone who showed up in waders and helped push the cows back across the water to the hill! They never cross the creek when it’s flooding but for some reason decided to last night,” she said.
