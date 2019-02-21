More rain and flooding expected today; Severe storms possible Saturday

Rainfall won’t be as heavy across the Tennessee Valley today, but we still have that rain potential later in the morning and into the afternoon. It looks like a very damp day with temperatures into the low to mid 50s. There is a much better chance at rain as we move on into the overnight tonight and into the day on Friday. Friday’s morning commute will be a soggy one with more rain throughout the day. The heaviest rainfall Friday looks to stay to our north and west into Tennessee and Mississippi, but we will still have our fair share of rain throughout the day.