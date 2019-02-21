More rain and flooding expected today; Severe storms possible Saturday

Happy Thursday! It is another gloomy day out there today as were seeing some mist and fog across the Tennessee Valley, even some light showers in some spots.
Rainfall won’t be as heavy across the Tennessee Valley today, but we still have that rain potential later in the morning and into the afternoon. It looks like a very damp day with temperatures into the low to mid 50s. There is a much better chance at rain as we move on into the overnight tonight and into the day on Friday. Friday’s morning commute will be a soggy one with more rain throughout the day. The heaviest rainfall Friday looks to stay to our north and west into Tennessee and Mississippi, but we will still have our fair share of rain throughout the day.
Heavy rain is possible overnight into Saturday morning, but it is Saturday evening that is the biggest concern. We are keeping an eye on Saturday for the potential at heavier rain and severe weather late in the day. Storms look likely into the late afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. However, all modes of severe weather are possible, and I wouldn’t rule out the potential for a few weak tornadoes. Right now we are under a slight risk for severe storms for Saturday. Keep up to date on all the changes to the forecast with the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App. It is free for Apple and Android users. Download today.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
